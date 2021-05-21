Military equipment was unloaded from the USNS Soderman for preventive maintenance checks and services by reservists at Joint Base Charleston., S.C. May 14-21.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796498
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-QT896-637
|Filename:
|DOD_108363631
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepositioned stock lands in South Carolina, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
