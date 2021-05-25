Paratroopers with 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, Conducted an airborne operation onto Malemute drop zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 25, 2021. Several Goldstar families were able to attend. Video depicts an airborne operation with interview from participating paratroopers and a speech by the brigade chaplain with imagery of
This work, Spartans jump to honor fallen heroes, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
