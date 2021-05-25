Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartans jump to honor fallen heroes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, Conducted an airborne operation onto Malemute drop zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 25, 2021. Several Goldstar families were able to attend. Video depicts an airborne operation with interview from participating paratroopers and a speech by the brigade chaplain with imagery of

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796494
    VIRIN: 210525-A-DU810-622
    Filename: DOD_108363581
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans jump to honor fallen heroes, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Goldstar
    Alaska. Paratroopers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT