    Coast Guard Academy commencement

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard officers and international students graduate at the Coast Guard Academy during the 140th Commencement Exercises May 19, 2021. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. delivered the keynote address during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796493
    VIRIN: 210519-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_108363580
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

