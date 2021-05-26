U.S. Navy Surgeon General COVID update

Rear Admiral Bruce L. Gillingham, U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery gives an update on COVID vaccinations and policy.
|05.26.2021
|05.26.2021 15:12
|Video Productions
|210526-N-N1526-1001
|00:02:55
|VA, US
Navy Administers One Million Vaccines since the Beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic
