    U.S. Navy Surgeon General COVID update

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Admiral Bruce L. Gillingham, U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery gives an update on COVID vaccinations and policy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796492
    VIRIN: 210526-N-N1526-1001
    Filename: DOD_108363567
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, U.S. Navy Surgeon General COVID update, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Administers One Million Vaccines since the Beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic

    United States Navy

    #NavyMedicine #Navy Medicine #Navy #Medicine #COVID-19 #vaccine #vaccination

