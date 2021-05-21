Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Here's some tips to help support your mental health. #MindMissionReady

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796490
    VIRIN: 210521-N-QA097-344
    Filename: DOD_108363555
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MindMissionReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT