Nebraska National Guard Unit Trains at Camp Ripley

The 1-376th Aviation Battalion conducted Annual Training (AT) in preparation for possible operations on the southwest border. A Company, D Company, and Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) trained together and separately throughout their time here. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
05.26.2021
05.26.2021
|Package
|796478
|210526-Z-DY230-1001
|DOD_108363239
|00:02:39
LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|0
|0
Nebraska National Guard Trains on Camp Ripley
