    509th BW Innovation Office supports Airmen, makes ideas into reality

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Fogarty, 509th Bomb Wing innovation director, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul Olexa, 509th BW innovation assistant, highlight Stealthwerx Whiteman Air Force Base’s Innovation Office, and the services it provides. This video was created to highlight the support the Innovation Office provides to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796477
    VIRIN: 210526-F-SG855-1001
    Filename: DOD_108363217
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th BW Innovation Office supports Airmen, makes ideas into reality, by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    B-2 Spirit
    Innovation
    StealthWerx
    509th Bomb Wing Innovation

