509th BW Innovation Office supports Airmen, makes ideas into reality

U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Fogarty, 509th Bomb Wing innovation director, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul Olexa, 509th BW innovation assistant, highlight Stealthwerx Whiteman Air Force Base’s Innovation Office, and the services it provides. This video was created to highlight the support the Innovation Office provides to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)