Memorial Day Tribute: Gold Star Mother and Spouse

Francesca Dorrity Gheller's story is one of tragedy and inspiration. Her son, raised in Vicenza and member of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), was killed in action in 2002.
Living in her husband and son's legacies, she finds healing through volunteering and assisting Soldiers at the U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza.
Learn more about this Gold Star Mother and Spouse from our #MemorialDay micro-documentary.
