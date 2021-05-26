Memorial Day Tribute: Gold Star Mother and Spouse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Francesca Dorrity Gheller's story is one of tragedy and inspiration. Her son, raised in Vicenza and member of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), was killed in action in 2002.



Living in her husband and son's legacies, she finds healing through volunteering and assisting Soldiers at the U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza.



Learn more about this Gold Star Mother and Spouse from our #MemorialDay micro-documentary.