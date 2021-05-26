Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Tribute: Gold Star Mother and Spouse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.26.2021

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Francesca Dorrity Gheller's story is one of tragedy and inspiration. Her son, raised in Vicenza and member of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), was killed in action in 2002.

    Living in her husband and son's legacies, she finds healing through volunteering and assisting Soldiers at the U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza.

    Learn more about this Gold Star Mother and Spouse from our #MemorialDay micro-documentary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796473
    VIRIN: 210526-A-UN218-456
    Filename: DOD_108363207
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment
    160th SOAR
    Gold Star Mother
    Gold Star Spouse
    target_news_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT