Two Arizona Guardsmen provide administrative support at the Florence Police Department May 20. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's emergency declaration has activated the National Guard and allowed guardsmen to provide direct, non-law enforcement support to local law enforcement agencies across three counties.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796470
|VIRIN:
|210520-Z-CZ735-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108363134
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZ Guardsmen Support Florence Police Department, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
