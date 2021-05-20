Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZ Guardsmen Support Florence Police Department

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Two Arizona Guardsmen provide administrative support at the Florence Police Department May 20. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's emergency declaration has activated the National Guard and allowed guardsmen to provide direct, non-law enforcement support to local law enforcement agencies across three counties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796470
    VIRIN: 210520-Z-CZ735-001
    Filename: DOD_108363134
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ Guardsmen Support Florence Police Department, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florence
    Sheriff
    Arizona
    Pinal County
    Immigration
