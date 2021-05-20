MAJ James Watson, Instructor, Army Joint Support Team, 505th Command and Control Wing, gives a shoutout for the Army's Birthday, ABD246, on Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20. (U.S. Air Force Videographer Deb Henley)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 14:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|796465
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-ES928-678
|Filename:
|DOD_108363061
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|150 MILE HOUSE, BC, CA
This work, MAJ James Watson ABD246 Shoutout, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
