    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary General joint press conference with the Prime Minister António Costa - Opening remarks

    PORTUGAL

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Minister H.E. Mr. António Costa following their meeting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796432
    VIRIN: 210526-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108362688
    Length: 00:08:16
    Location: PT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Summit
    Portugal
    Stoltenberg
    Costa
    #NATO2030
    Steadfast Defender 2021

