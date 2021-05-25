Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo & Weapons work together to retrograde bombs

    MORóN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Ammo & Weapons Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, retrograded bombs in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe training exercise May 25, 2021. Our ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 07:17
    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

