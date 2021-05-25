Ammo & Weapons Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, retrograded bombs in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe training exercise May 25, 2021. Our ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 07:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796427
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-ZW188-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108362458
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ammo & Weapons work together to retrograde bombs, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
