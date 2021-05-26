U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the Israeli President’s Residence in Jerusalem to meet with President Reuven Rivlin, May 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796423
|VIRIN:
|260521-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108362399
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the Israeli President’s Residence in Jerusalem to meet with President Reuven Rivlin, May 26, 2021., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT