Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 05:06 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 796423 VIRIN: 260521-S-ZZ999-001 Filename: DOD_108362399 Length: 00:05:15 Location: IL

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the Israeli President’s Residence in Jerusalem to meet with President Reuven Rivlin, May 26, 2021., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.