Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Training Video Osan AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan AB hosted a two-day EOD training across the forces. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Korean military trained together to share knowledge on special training techniques.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796414
    VIRIN: 210521-F-IK735-766
    Filename: DOD_108362295
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: OSAN AB, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training Video Osan AB, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Air Force
    EOD
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT