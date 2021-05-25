U.S Air Force Airman Makailyn Bryant, a Houston, Texas, native assigned to the 78th Comptroller Squadron, gives a Memorial Day shout-out in Elizabeth, New Jersey, May 25, 2021. Bryant is currently assigned to the New Jersey Institute of Technology Community Vaccination Center as it aids COVID-19 vaccination efforts in New Jersey. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible DoD support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy / 14th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 10:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796406
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-IW787-592
|Filename:
|DOD_108362144
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|ELIZABETH, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Makailyn Bryant gives Memorial Day Shout-out, by SGT Matthew Rabahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT