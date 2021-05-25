Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Makailyn Bryant gives Memorial Day Shout-out

    ELIZABETH, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S Air Force Airman Makailyn Bryant, a Houston, Texas, native assigned to the 78th Comptroller Squadron, gives a Memorial Day shout-out in Elizabeth, New Jersey, May 25, 2021. Bryant is currently assigned to the New Jersey Institute of Technology Community Vaccination Center as it aids COVID-19 vaccination efforts in New Jersey. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible DoD support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy / 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796406
    VIRIN: 210525-A-IW787-592
    Filename: DOD_108362144
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: ELIZABETH, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Makailyn Bryant gives Memorial Day Shout-out, by SGT Matthew Rabahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    NJIT
    CVC
    COVID-19
    78th Comptroller Squadron

