Mark Kitz takes his role at the Program Executive Officer Intelligence Electronic Warfare & Sensors
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 21:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796398
|VIRIN:
|210525-O-VE095-999
|Filename:
|DOD_108361967
|Length:
|00:54:06
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mark Kitz becomes the PEO of IEW&S, by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT