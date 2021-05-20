Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RANGERS-MLB Shout-out 2021- SGT Laminack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Carlie Lopez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    SGT Laminack shouts out her favorite MLB team, the Texas Rangers on May 20,2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 23:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 796397
    VIRIN: 210520-A-JY808-413
    Filename: DOD_108361963
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RANGERS-MLB Shout-out 2021- SGT Laminack, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    MLB2021
    RangerBaseball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT