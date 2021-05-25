Two panels of experts brief members of the House Armed Services Committee on how the services plan to keep members and their families safe and ready, specifically through preventing and responding to domestic violence, May 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 19:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796371
|Filename:
|DOD_108361762
|Length:
|01:45:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Experts Testify to House Committee on Preventing Domestic Violence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT