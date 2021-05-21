Unveiling of New Firefighting Training Facilities

The 312th Training Squadron unveiled new training facilities during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 18:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796369
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-ZB472-094
|Filename:
|DOD_108361757
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT