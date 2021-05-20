CW4 Charles Murdock shouts out his favorite MLB team, the Philadelphia Philly's on May 20, 2021 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 17:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|796363
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-JY808-309
|Filename:
|DOD_108361681
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PHILLY'S-MLB Shout-out- CW4 Charles Murdock, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT