Maj. Leopele Raabe, Deputy Military Intelligence Officer of 25th Infantry Division, discusses the purpose of the Lightning Edge Exercise on Schofield Barracks, HI, May 13, 2021. Lightning Edge is a multi-domain targeting exercise that integrates intelligence, electronic warfare and fires at echelon. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796361
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-EL257-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108361679
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Edge, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT