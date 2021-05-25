Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Edge

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Maj. Leopele Raabe, Deputy Military Intelligence Officer of 25th Infantry Division, discusses the purpose of the Lightning Edge Exercise on Schofield Barracks, HI, May 13, 2021. Lightning Edge is a multi-domain targeting exercise that integrates intelligence, electronic warfare and fires at echelon. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796361
    VIRIN: 210525-A-EL257-0001
    Filename: DOD_108361679
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Edge, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

