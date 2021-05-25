Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Interview with Maj. Jon Arceta, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Jon Arceta talks about his heritage and the importance of Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions to the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 16:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 796355
    VIRIN: 210525-F-RO673-089
    Filename: DOD_108361607
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Interview with Maj. Jon Arceta, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

