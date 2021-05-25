Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Implementation Plan – One Year In

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Jennie Higgs 

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    One year ago, Army signed the Civilian Implementation Plan (CIP) into action to increase the U.S. Army’s ability to acquire, develop, employ, and retain civilian talent and ensure Army readiness. Watch Mr. Christopher Lowman (Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Army), Dr. Todd Fore (Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army - Civilian Personnel), LTG Gary Brito (Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1) and other key senior leaders in this compilation video to learn more about the CIP and its benefits to the Army and Army Civilians. #CIPOneYearIn

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 16:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796354
    VIRIN: 210525-A-VX884-001
    Filename: DOD_108361600
    Length: 00:09:38
    Location: US

