One year ago, Army signed the Civilian Implementation Plan (CIP) into action to increase the U.S. Army’s ability to acquire, develop, employ, and retain civilian talent and ensure Army readiness. Watch Mr. Christopher Lowman (Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Army), Dr. Todd Fore (Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army - Civilian Personnel), LTG Gary Brito (Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1) and other key senior leaders in this compilation video to learn more about the CIP and its benefits to the Army and Army Civilians. #CIPOneYearIn
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 16:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|796354
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-VX884-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108361600
|Length:
|00:09:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Civilian Implementation Plan – One Year In, by Jennie Higgs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT