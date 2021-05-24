AZNG Supports Luke AFB with Vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard service member’s help administer the COVID-19 vaccination to active duty service members and dependents at Luke Air Force Base, Glendale, Ariz., May 24, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents.