    AZNG Supports Luke AFB with Vaccinations

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service member’s help administer the COVID-19 vaccination to active duty service members and dependents at Luke Air Force Base, Glendale, Ariz., May 24, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796349
    VIRIN: 210524-Z-AA430-001
    Filename: DOD_108361484
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    This work, AZNG Supports Luke AFB with Vaccinations, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    air force
    arizona
    national guard
    covid-19
    azcv19

