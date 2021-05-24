Arizona National Guard service member’s help administer the COVID-19 vaccination to active duty service members and dependents at Luke Air Force Base, Glendale, Ariz., May 24, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796349
|VIRIN:
|210524-Z-AA430-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108361484
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG Supports Luke AFB with Vaccinations, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
