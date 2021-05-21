Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo talks Expert Field Medical Badge conducted by Reserve at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Reserve, speaks about the first U.S. Army Reserve conducted Expert Field Medical Badge event held May 10-22, 2021 at Fort McCoy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 14:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 796334
    VIRIN: 210521-A-UJ522-320
    Filename: DOD_108361274
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo talks Expert Field Medical Badge conducted by Reserve at Fort McCoy, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    CSM Lombardo
    EFMB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT