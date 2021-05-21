Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Reserve, speaks about the first U.S. Army Reserve conducted Expert Field Medical Badge event held May 10-22, 2021 at Fort McCoy.
|05.21.2021
|05.25.2021 14:19
|Interviews
|796334
|210521-A-UJ522-320
|DOD_108361274
|00:01:19
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|1
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo talks Expert Field Medical Badge conducted by Reserve at Fort McCoy, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
