Tiger Team attacks COVID-19.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796332" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Key members of the 171 ARW Tiger Team discuss how they were able to implement procedures that kept members safe and mission ready during the COVID-19 pandemic, May 25, 2021. They accomplished this by implementing procedures to ensure all COVID-19 protocols were met. (US Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael P. Fariss)