    Tiger Team attacks COVID-19.

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Key members of the 171 ARW Tiger Team discuss how they were able to implement procedures that kept members safe and mission ready during the COVID-19 pandemic, May 25, 2021. They accomplished this by implementing procedures to ensure all COVID-19 protocols were met. (US Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael P. Fariss)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796332
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-KW082-1001
    Filename: DOD_108361238
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Team attacks COVID-19., by TSgt Michael Fariss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Tiger Team
    COVID-19

