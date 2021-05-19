Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completed the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on May 19, 2021. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796330
    VIRIN: 210519-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108361228
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    This work, Kilo Company Confidence Course, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Confidence Course
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Kilo

