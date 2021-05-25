Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Tactical Demo/Pitch Day Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796327" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Tactical Demos / Pitch Days were held on April 19th-23rd, 2021. Forty one small businesses participated bringing 42 tactical technologies to the table. US Government tech scouts attended requesting documents to be submitted to upper leadership for consideration. Fifteen UAS (unmanned aerial systems) were presented which is a need for our warfighters.