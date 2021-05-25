Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Tactical Demo/Pitch Day Review

Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Tactical Demos / Pitch Days were held on April 19th-23rd, 2021. Forty one small businesses participated bringing 42 tactical technologies to the table. US Government tech scouts attended requesting documents to be submitted to upper leadership for consideration. Fifteen UAS (unmanned aerial systems) were presented which is a need for our warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796327
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-WY291-1172
|PIN:
|1172
|Filename:
|DOD_108361220
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT