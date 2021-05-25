Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Tactical Demo/Pitch Day Review

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Tactical Demos / Pitch Days were held on April 19th-23rd, 2021. Forty one small businesses participated bringing 42 tactical technologies to the table. US Government tech scouts attended requesting documents to be submitted to upper leadership for consideration. Fifteen UAS (unmanned aerial systems) were presented which is a need for our warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Air Force
    Technology
    AF SBIR/STTR
    Tech Warrior OPS
    Tech Warrior Enterprise

