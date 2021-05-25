Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Top Health Officials Brief House Committee

    05.25.2021

    The House Appropriations Committee hears testimony on fiscal year 2022 defense health and medical readiness, May 25, 2021. Witnesses include: Dr. Terry Adirim, acting secretary of defense for health affairs; Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army surgeon general; Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Navy surgeon general; Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force surgeon general; and Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796324
    Filename: DOD_108361201
    Length: 01:40:55
    Location: US

