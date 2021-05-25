The House Appropriations Committee hears testimony on fiscal year 2022 defense health and medical readiness, May 25, 2021. Witnesses include: Dr. Terry Adirim, acting secretary of defense for health affairs; Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army surgeon general; Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Navy surgeon general; Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force surgeon general; and Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 15:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796324
|Filename:
|DOD_108361201
|Length:
|01:40:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DOD Top Health Officials Brief House Committee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT