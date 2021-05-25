Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Soldiers conduct a company live fire exercise

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Soldiers conduct a company live fire exercise during Decisive Strike 21 May 25, 2021 in Krivolak Training area, North Macedonia. All Soldiers shown tested negative and are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796320
    VIRIN: 210525-A-MC340-313
    Filename: DOD_108361166
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MK

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    North Macedonia
    DefenderEurope
    Decisive Strike 21

