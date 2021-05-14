Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNP Mental Health Awareness Month Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    212505-N-AX638-1001

    CNP shares a very important and personal message about mental health awareness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 12:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796316
    VIRIN: 212505-N-AX638-1001
    Filename: DOD_108361125
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Mental Health Awareness Month Message, by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT