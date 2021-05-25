Atlantic Trident 21 Overall Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is an overall video story about Exercise Atlantic Trident 21, taking place in Mont-De-Marsan, France and locations throughout the Atlantic Ocean. Atlantic Trident 21 is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.