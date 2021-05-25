The South Carolina National Guard was activated in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state March 13, 2020. The Soldiers and Airmen remain ready to support the counties, local and state agencies and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796307
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-GU920-701
|Filename:
|DOD_108360992
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, South Carolina National Guard continues COVID-19 response efforts, by SGT Tim Andrews and SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
