    South Carolina National Guard continues COVID-19 response efforts

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tim Andrews and Sgt. Chelsea Baker

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard was activated in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state March 13, 2020. The Soldiers and Airmen remain ready to support the counties, local and state agencies and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796307
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-GU920-701
    Filename: DOD_108360992
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 

