2CR conducts Road March to Hungary

U.S. Soldiers from the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive to the Germany and Czechia boarder during their 700 kilometer tactical road march to Saber Guardian on May 22. Saber Guardian is a multinational exercise in Hungary consisting of 17 NATO allies and partners and is part of U.S. Army Europe & Africa’s Defender 21 exercise. (U.S. Army Video by William D. Lewis)