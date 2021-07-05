Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SWIFT RESPONSE / DEFENDER ERUOPE-21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    C-17s from the 315th Airlift Wing prepare to drop heavy equipment and personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division from their C-17 Globemaster III's over Estonia 7 May 2021 for DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries.

    This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea region.

    Videos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796295
    VIRIN: 210507-Z-SV144-001
    Filename: DOD_108360952
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: TAPA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWIFT RESPONSE / DEFENDER ERUOPE-21, by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us
    europe
    21
    usaf
    army
    defender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT