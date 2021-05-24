BTF-Europe integrates with Italian aircraft

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796283" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Italian Eurofighter Typhoon integrates with a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, for Bomber Task Force Europe May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)