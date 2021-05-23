U.S. Air Force Maj. Silver Scott from the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana talks about the first week of Bomber Task Force Europe on Friday, May 21st, 2021. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, Bomber Task Force missions highlight U.S. capabilities to work closely with our allies and partners to any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796281
|VIRIN:
|210523-F-ZW188-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_108360841
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Week one wrap up for Bomber Task Force Europe 2021, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT