    Week one wrap up for Bomber Task Force Europe 2021

    MORóN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Silver Scott from the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana talks about the first week of Bomber Task Force Europe on Friday, May 21st, 2021. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, Bomber Task Force missions highlight U.S. capabilities to work closely with our allies and partners to any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796281
    VIRIN: 210523-F-ZW188-9002
    Filename: DOD_108360841
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, US

    This work, Week one wrap up for Bomber Task Force Europe 2021, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

