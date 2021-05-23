Week one wrap up for Bomber Task Force Europe 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796281" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Silver Scott from the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana talks about the first week of Bomber Task Force Europe on Friday, May 21st, 2021. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, Bomber Task Force missions highlight U.S. capabilities to work closely with our allies and partners to any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)