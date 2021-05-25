Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Romania (IT)

    ROMANIA

    05.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    SYNOPSIS
    Welcome to Romania, one of the host nations for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 21! This video introduces viewers to some fun facts about this strategically important country – including the fact that Romania is home to the tallest stone sculpture in Europe.

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

    SHOTLIST
    —VOICEOVER—
    SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)
    “Welcome to Romania. Here are five things you need to know about our country.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    5 FUN FACTS TO KNOW ABOUT ROMANIA
    #1 HOW TO SAY ‘HI’
    SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)
    “If you want to say ‘hi’ in Romania, we say ‘bună’.

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #2 TRADITIONAL DISH
    ‘MITITEI’

    SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)
    “It’s grilled minced meat made from a mixture of beef, lamb, pork and spices rolled up into a sausage shape.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #3 DECEBALUS
    THE TALLEST STONE SCULPTURE
    IN EUROPE

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #4 BRAN CASTLE

    SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)
    “Many believe the castle was the source of inspiration for the novel ‘Dracula’.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #5 DANUBE DELTA AT THE BLACK SEA
    THE BEST PRESERVED DELTA
    IN EUROPE


    SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)
    “Romania joined NATO in March 2004 and we have remained a proud Ally ever since.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    ROMANIA IS HOSTING PART OF NATO EXERCISE STEADFAST DEFENDER 2021

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796280
    VIRIN: 210525-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108360840
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Romania
    Fun facts
    Steadfast Defender 2021

