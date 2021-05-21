Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial imagery from Astral Knight 21

    LARISSA, GREECE

    05.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In flight B-roll from an F-15D Eagle of a multi-ship flyover. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy video uploaded by TSgt Jacob Albers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796260
    VIRIN: 210521-F-TL453-1003
    Filename: DOD_108360587
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: LARISSA, GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial imagery from Astral Knight 21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    KC-135
    493rd FS
    F-15D
    Astral Knight 21

