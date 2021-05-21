In flight B-roll from an F-15D Eagle of a multi-ship flyover. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy video uploaded by TSgt Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796260
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-TL453-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108360587
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial imagery from Astral Knight 21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT