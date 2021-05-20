Interview with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colby Beckwith, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, about supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 09:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|796257
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-SC126-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360577
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE: The last to let you down, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT