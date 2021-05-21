B-roll of Airmen from 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pack up communications equipment and maintenance tools on the last day of Astral Knight 21. Astral Night 21 utilizes Integrated Air and Missile Defense. IAMD capabilities is the integration of overlapping operations to defend the homeland, our forward-deployed forces and our allies, secure the U.S. national interests, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating the enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796255
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360574
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 748th AMXS packs up after Astral Knight 21, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
