    748th AMXS packs up after Astral Knight 21

    LARISSA, GREECE

    05.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of Airmen from 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pack up communications equipment and maintenance tools on the last day of Astral Knight 21. Astral Night 21 utilizes Integrated Air and Missile Defense. IAMD capabilities is the integration of overlapping operations to defend the homeland, our forward-deployed forces and our allies, secure the U.S. national interests, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating the enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796255
    VIRIN: 210521-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108360574
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: LARISSA, GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 748th AMXS packs up after Astral Knight 21, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Tool Kits
    493rd FS
    748th AMXS
    Astral Knight 21

