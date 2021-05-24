Omanian SOF soldiers conducted a special forces training including helicopters; Turkish Army conducted a live fire exercise; Spanish infantry did urban combat training in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Title Omanian for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

Date 2021-05-24

Location Cincu

Country Romania

Language English

Duration 4 minutes 11 seconds (modify as required)

Journalist MSgt Pia Dunkel, DEU-A ; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N

© or courtesy N/A

Restrictions This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.



Teaser: Romanian SOF soldiers conducted a special forces training including helicopters; Turkish Army conducted a live fire exercise; Spanish infantry did urban combat training.

Synopsis

Cincu, Romania - Romanian special forces trained to enter the area with IAR 330 helicopters and pretended to enter and secure a building in that area. Soldiers from the Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise with the AK40-GL Bombaatar and the Vuran vehicles and with help of Romanian tanks and IAR 330 helicopters. The Spanish Brilat Brigade soldiers conducted an urban combat training in the field.

Common paragraph to be included at the end of the synopsis:

“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”



Shot-list

00:00:00:00

VARIOUS SHOTSRomanian IAR 330 helicopters transport special forces troops, special forces leave the helicopters to secure the area on the ground

00:00:25:20

VARIOUS SHOTS F16 jets fly over

00:00:33:03

VARIOUS SHOTS Soldiers from the Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise with the AK40-GL Bombaatar and the Vuran vehiclesand with help of Romanian tanks and IAR 330 helicopters

00:01:11:00

VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish Soldiers assigned to the BRILAT Brigade conducting urban combat training

00:04:11:17

# ENDS