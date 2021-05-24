Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Omanian SOF soldiers conducted a special forces training including helicopters; Turkish Army conducted a live fire exercise; Spanish infantry did urban combat training in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    05.24.2021

    Video by OR-6 Brett Dodge 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Title Omanian for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    Date 2021-05-24
    Location Cincu
    Country Romania
    Language English
    Duration 4 minutes 11 seconds (modify as required)
    Journalist MSgt Pia Dunkel, DEU-A ; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N
    © or courtesy N/A
    Restrictions This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Teaser: Romanian SOF soldiers conducted a special forces training including helicopters; Turkish Army conducted a live fire exercise; Spanish infantry did urban combat training.
    Synopsis
    Cincu, Romania - Romanian special forces trained to enter the area with IAR 330 helicopters and pretended to enter and secure a building in that area. Soldiers from the Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise with the AK40-GL Bombaatar and the Vuran vehicles and with help of Romanian tanks and IAR 330 helicopters. The Spanish Brilat Brigade soldiers conducted an urban combat training in the field.
    Common paragraph to be included at the end of the synopsis:
    “Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”

    Shot-list
    00:00:00:00
    VARIOUS SHOTSRomanian IAR 330 helicopters transport special forces troops, special forces leave the helicopters to secure the area on the ground
    00:00:25:20
    VARIOUS SHOTS F16 jets fly over
    00:00:33:03
    VARIOUS SHOTS Soldiers from the Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise with the AK40-GL Bombaatar and the Vuran vehiclesand with help of Romanian tanks and IAR 330 helicopters
    00:01:11:00
    VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish Soldiers assigned to the BRILAT Brigade conducting urban combat training
    00:04:11:17
    # ENDS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796246
    VIRIN: 210524-N-D0455-464
    Filename: DOD_108360434
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Omanian SOF soldiers conducted a special forces training including helicopters; Turkish Army conducted a live fire exercise; Spanish infantry did urban combat training in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by OR-6 Brett Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT