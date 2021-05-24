Title Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
Date 2021-05-24
Location Cincu
Country Romania
Language ENGLISH / TURKISH
Duration 1 minutes 34 seconds
Journalist MSgtBUISMalaury, FRA-AF
© or courtesy N/A
Restrictions This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
Teaser :
Soldiers from the Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise with the AK40-GL Bombaatar and the Vuran vehicles and with help of Romanian tanks and IAR 330 helicopters. in Cincu, Romania while participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21).
Synopsis
N/A
Common paragraph to be included at the end of the synopsis:
“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”
Shot-list (sample)
00:00:00:00
VARIOUS SHOTS Soldiers from the Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise with the AK40-GL Bombaatar and the Vuran vehicles and with help of Romanian tanks and IAR 330 helicopters
00:01:34:15
# ENDS
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796245
|VIRIN:
|210524-N-D0455-787
|Filename:
|DOD_108360433
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Turkish Army SPH Battalion conduct a live fire exercise in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT