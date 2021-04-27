Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.27.2021

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Belgian Paratroopers descend from a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The 424th ABS and the configuration of the airfield allowed for faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping enabling the paratroopers to meet their yearly certification under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 05:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796229
    VIRIN: 210427-A-RX599-2006
    Filename: DOD_108360280
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    jump
    Parachute drop
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Belgium Defence Air Component

