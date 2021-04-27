Belgian Paratroopers descend from a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The 424th ABS and the configuration of the airfield allowed for faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping enabling the paratroopers to meet their yearly certification under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 05:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796227
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-RX599-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_108360268
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT