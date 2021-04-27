Army belgian paratroopers jumping on Chièvres Air Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Belgian Paratroopers descend from a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during a training exercise in conjunction with 424th Air Base Squadron, U.S. Air Force, April 27, 2021. The 424th ABS and the configuration of the airfield allowed for faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping enabling the paratroopers to meet their yearly certification under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)