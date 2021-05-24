Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Prep 24 May 2021

    SWEDEN

    05.24.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of 52nd Fighter Wing Units preparing for Arctic Challenge Exercise. Footage includes F-16 maintenance from the 52nd MXS, and pilots receiving flight instructions

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 04:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796219
    VIRIN: 210524-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108360256
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: SE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE Prep 24 May 2021, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Exercise

