ACE Prep 24 May 2021

B-Roll of 52nd Fighter Wing Units preparing for Arctic Challenge Exercise. Footage includes F-16 maintenance from the 52nd MXS, and pilots receiving flight instructions
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796219
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-BN774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360256
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
