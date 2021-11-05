Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen participate in RADR training

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron and the 786 Civil Engineer Squadron participated in the Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery program training event May 10-14 to create Airmen who are multi-capable. The training consisted of Airmen from both Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Base spanning six different Air Force Specialty Codes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 04:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 796210
    VIRIN: 210511-F-LO621-1033
    Filename: DOD_108360244
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    Ramstein Air Base

    Spangdahlem
    86th Airlift Wing
    Construction
    Training
    86 AW
    RADR

