Airmen participate in RADR training

The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron and the 786 Civil Engineer Squadron participated in the Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery program training event May 10-14 to create Airmen who are multi-capable. The training consisted of Airmen from both Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Base spanning six different Air Force Specialty Codes.
|05.11.2021
|05.25.2021 04:37
|Commercials
|796210
|210511-F-LO621-1033
|DOD_108360244
|00:00:26
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|0
|0
