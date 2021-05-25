U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the Israeli Prime Minister’sets With Israeli PM Netanyahu Office in Jerusalem on May 25, 2021, where he is greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796201
|VIRIN:
|250521-S-ZZ999-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108360215
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|JERUSALEM, IL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the Israeli Prime Minister, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
