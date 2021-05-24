354th deploys to Young Tactical Landing Site

Video story of the 354th Fighter Squadron deploying to Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise set in austere locations as a means of testing operational readiness under the Dynamic Wing concept.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 23:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796189
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-FZ485-758
|Filename:
|DOD_108360052
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
