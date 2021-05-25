TSgt Michael Perry, 51st Logistics and Readiness Squadron’s NCOIC of the IPE section won the competition and was awarded funding for his proposition of a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system to assist the IPE section with their inventorying efforts.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 02:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796187
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-EU152-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108359902
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Spark Tank RFID Pitch, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
