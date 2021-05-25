Osan Spark Tank RFID Pitch

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Michael Perry, 51st Logistics and Readiness Squadron’s NCOIC of the IPE section won the competition and was awarded funding for his proposition of a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system to assist the IPE section with their inventorying efforts.

    Innovation
    51st LRS
    RFID
    Osan Spark Tank

